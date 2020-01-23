Three Arrested in Woodstock in Drug Bust

Two males and a female from Woodstock, NB, were arrested recently for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

The Woodstock Police Force, partnering with the Fredericton Police Force service dog unit, arrested a 35-year old female, a 25-year old male and an 18-year old male, all from Woodstock, New Brunswick, for possesion of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. A search warrant was executed January 17th at a residence on Lower Main Street in Woodstock as part of the ongoing investigation.

The female and the 25-year old male were also arrested for Violation of a Judge's Undertaking.

Charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Criminal Code are anticipated. The investigation continues.