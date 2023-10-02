A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in Lewiston and charged with drug trafficking and possession.

Arrested Man had Probation Revocation Warrant

The Lewiston Police Department said Anthony Giguere has an “extensive criminal history.” He was wanted on a Probation Revocation Warrant.

Large Amount of Drugs Located and Seized

During the police investigation, law enforcement located and seized 72.9 grams of Meth, 6 suboxone strips, 4 grams crack, and 4 lorazepam pills.

Suspect Faces Several Charges

Giguere is facing multiple charges including Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, Possession of Scheduled Drugs X 3.

