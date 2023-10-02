32-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession
A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in Lewiston and charged with drug trafficking and possession.
Arrested Man had Probation Revocation Warrant
The Lewiston Police Department said Anthony Giguere has an “extensive criminal history.” He was wanted on a Probation Revocation Warrant.
Large Amount of Drugs Located and Seized
During the police investigation, law enforcement located and seized 72.9 grams of Meth, 6 suboxone strips, 4 grams crack, and 4 lorazepam pills.
Suspect Faces Several Charges
Giguere is facing multiple charges including Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, Possession of Scheduled Drugs X 3.
