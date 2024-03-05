Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession in Maine

Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession in Maine

Cumberland County Jail - Thinkstock

Two men were arrested and charged early Sunday morning for Unlawful Drug Trafficking and Possession after police seized fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop in Portland.

Two Arrested and Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop

The Portland Police Department said 54-year-old Glenn Ingalls of Gorham and 46-year-old Joshua Lajeunesse from North Conway, New Hampshire were taken into custody around 12:34 am on Pearl Street.

Passenger had Multiple Warrants

They were both charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking and Unlawful Possession. Ingalls was also charged with Violating Conditions of Release. He had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Fentanyl, Cocaine, Pills and Scale Seized in Maine

Officers seized 10.69 grams of fentanyl, 1.52 grams of cocaine, various blue pills as well as a digital scale.

Police Looking for More Information

Contact police at (207) 874-8575 if you have any information about his incident. You can also text  the keyword PPDME and send your message to 847411.

Get our free mobile app

Shortest Rock Star Marriages

What rock star marriages were the shortest? After all, marriages don't work out sometimes, and that's just as true for musicians as anyone else. But whenever a rock marriage ends quickly, it can come as a shock to music fans. Here are the shortest rock star marriages over the years.

Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024

There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: drug trafficking, Portland, Possession
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From