Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession in Maine

Two men were arrested and charged early Sunday morning for Unlawful Drug Trafficking and Possession after police seized fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop in Portland.

The Portland Police Department said 54-year-old Glenn Ingalls of Gorham and 46-year-old Joshua Lajeunesse from North Conway, New Hampshire were taken into custody around 12:34 am on Pearl Street.

They were both charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking and Unlawful Possession. Ingalls was also charged with Violating Conditions of Release. He had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Officers seized 10.69 grams of fentanyl, 1.52 grams of cocaine, various blue pills as well as a digital scale.

Contact police at (207) 874-8575 if you have any information about his incident. You can also text the keyword PPDME and send your message to 847411.

