Two Pieces of Advice on Dressing Warm in the Winter in Maine Surprised Me

In case you hadn't noticed by the recent subzero temperatures, winter is in full swing here in Maine and despite the cold, there are a lot of winter outdoor activities Mainers love. Skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, snowshoeing, sledding, the list goes on and on. But if you're going to enjoy winter outdoors, you need to make sure you probably gear up with warm clothing.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has a page with seven tips on how to dress warm in the winter, and one them is brilliant and something that I never even thought of.

Let's say you're going out to ice fish, or snowshoe. I've done both in the winter and the first thing that gets cold are my feet. It doesn't matter how thick my socks or how insulated my boots are, they still get cold. I know I'm not the only one.

Jeff Parsons Jeff Parsons loading...

Wildlife Biologist Sarah Spencer recommends that instead of putting on your socks and boots before you leave the house, put them on the floor in your car under the heat vents and wait until you get your destination to put them on. That way they're prewarmed and you'll slip your feet into a nice, toasty pair of socks and boots. So simple, yet I never even thought of that.

Here's another handy tip. We all know about layering your winter clothing, but there's a right way and wrong way to layer, according to an article from Vox. Loose layers are the key. Turns out what actually keeps you warm is the insulated air that circulates between your layers of clothing. Go with the tight, long underwear, but leave some room between the rest of your layes.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

And one final tip direct from me. Don't skimp on your socks. Spend some money. Michele got me a pair of socks from L.L. Bean that cost $25. I thought that was crazy for a pair of socks, but they are the warmest and most comfortable socks I've ever worn in my life. They're so good that I'm going to buy two more pair with a gift card I got for Christmas.

Jeff Parsons Jeff Parsons loading...

I love summers in Maine, but I'm also starting to enjoy winter outdoor activities too, now that I know how to dress warmly. Hopefully, these tips helped you as well.

5 Reasons You Should Definitely Never Live in Maine During the Winter Thinking about living in Maine during the winter? Well, you've been warned...

You Can Spend the Night in These 8 Lighthouses in New England These eight lighthouses offer overnight stays so you can fully immerse yourself in the keeper life on the coast.