Thin Lizzy to Release ‘Rock Legends’ Rarities Box Set

Thin Lizzy will release Rock Legends, a box set consisting of six CDs and one DVD, on Oct. 23. The set contains 99 tracks, including 74 that have never been released and another nine that make their first CD appearance.

Compiled by guitarist Scott Gorham and band expert Nick Sharp, Rock Legends' first disc consists of single versions of 22 Thin Lizzy songs, including "Whiskey in the Jar," "The Boys Are Back in Town" an "Dancing in the Moonlight." Four discs of demos, live takes and alternate versions - one from their time on Decca and three from their Mercury years - follow. The sixth CD features highlights from two of their three dates at London's Hammersmith Odeon in support of 1980's Chinatown.

You can see the full track listing below.

The DVD is comprised of the Bad Reputation documentary that aired on the BBC and a 1976 performance from Rod Stewart's television special promoting his A Night on the Town album.

The packaging includes replicas of Thin Lizzy tour programs, books of frontman Phil Lynott's poetry, four prints and a book with quotes from band members, as well as reminiscences by famous fans like James Hetfield, Joe Elliott, Slash, Geddy Lee and Lemmy Kilmister. The set is available for pre-order now at Universal's web store.

Last week, a teaser clip for the Lynott documentary Songs for While I'm Away premiered. The movie is expected to premiere in Ireland in the fall. A press release notes, "Told extensively through the words of Phil himself and focusing on some of his iconic songs, the film aims to get to the heart of Philip – the father, the husband, the friend, the son, the rock icon, the poet and the dreamer."

Thin Lizzy, 'Rock Legends' Track Listing

Disc One: The Singles

“Whiskey in the Jar” – 7″ Edit

“Randolph’s Tango” – Radio Edit

“The Rocker” – 7″ Edit

“Little Darling” – 7″ Single

“Philomena” – 7″ Single

“Rosalie” – 7″ Mix

“Wild One” – 7″ Single

“The Boys Are Back in Town” – 7” Edit

“Jailbreak” – 7” Edit

“Don’t Believe a Word” – 7″ Single

“Dancing in the Moonlight” – 7″ Single

“Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song” – 7″ Single

“Waiting for an Alibi” – Extra Verse

“Do Anything You Want To” – 7″ Single

“Sarah” – 7″ Single

“Chinatown” – 7” DJ/Radio Edit

“Killer on the Loose” – 7″ Single

“Trouble Boys” – 7″ Single

“Hollywood (Down on Your Luck)” – 7” Edit

“Cold Sweat” – 7″ Single

“Thunder and Lightning” – 7” Edit

“The Sun Goes Down” – 7” Remix

Disc Two: Decca Rarities

“The Farmer” – Debut 7″ single

“I Need You” – Debut 7″ single B-side

“Whiskey in the Jar” – Extended Version Rough Mix

“Black Boys on the Corner” – Rough Mix

“Little Girl in Bloom” – US Single Promo Edit

“Gonna Creep Up on You” – Acetate

“Baby’s Been Messin'” – Acetate

1969 Rock + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

“Buffalo Gal + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

“Suicide + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

“Broken Dreams + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

“Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

“Dublin + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973

“Ghetto Woman” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974

“Things Ain’t Working Out Down at the Farm” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 “January 1974

“Going Down” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974

“Slow Blues” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974

Disc Three: Mercury Rarities

“Rock and Roll with You” – Instrumental Demo

“Banshee” – Demo

“Dear Heart” – Demo

“Nightlife” – Demo

“Philomena” – Demo

“Cadillac” – Instrumental Demo

“For Those Who Love to Live” – Demo

“Freedom Song” – Demo

“Suicide” – Demo

“Silver Dollar” – Demo

“Jesse’s Song” – Instrumental Demo

“Kings Vengeance” – Demo

“Jailbreak” – Demo

“Cowboy Song” – Demo

Disc Four: Mercury Rarities

“The Boys Are Back in Town” – Demo

“Angel From the Coast” – Demo

“Running Back” – Demo

“Romeo and the Lonely Girl” – Demo

“Warriors” – Demo

“Emerald” – Demo

“Fool’s Gold” – Demo

“Weasel Rhapsody” – Demo

“Borderline” – Demo

“Johnny” – Demo

“Sweet Marie” – Demo

“Requiem for a Puffer (aka Rocky)” – Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”

“Killer Without a Cause” – Demo

“Are You Ready” – Demo

“Blackmail” – Demo

“Hate” – Demo

Disc Five: Mercury Rarities

“S & M” – Demo

“Waiting for an Alibi” – Demo

“Got to Give It Up” – Demo

“Get Out of Here” – Demo

“Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend” – Demo

“Part One: Shenandoah”

“Part Two: Will You Go Lassie Go”

“Part Three: Danny Boy”

“Part Four: The Mason’s Apron”

“We Will Be Strong” – Demo

“Sweetheart” – Demo

“Sugar Blues” – Demo

“Having a Good Time” – Demo

“It’s Going Wrong” – Demo

“I’m Gonna Leave This Town” – Demo

“Kill” – Demo

“In the Delta” – Demo

“Don’t Let Him Slip Away” – Demo

“The Sun Goes Down” – Demo

Disc Six: Chinatown Tour 1980

“Are You Ready?” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/80)

“Hey You” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/80)

“Waiting for an Alibi” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/80)

“Jailbreak” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/80)

“Do Anything You Want to Do” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/80)

“Don’t Believe A Word” – Tralee (04/12/1980)

“Dear Miss Lonely Hearts” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/80)

“Got to Give It Up” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/80)

“Still in Love with You” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/80)

“Chinatown” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/80)

“The Boys Are Back in Town” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/80)

“Suicide” -Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/80)

“Sha La La” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/80)

“Rosalie” – Hammersmith Day 2 (05/29/80)

“Whiskey in the Jar” – Hammersmith Day 3 (05/30/80)