40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

RCA / Atlantic / Capricorn / Island / Vertigo / Harvest / Rolling Stones Records / Epic / Purple / Reprise

Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music.

Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought glam rock to the forefront, with Bowie even spawning one of rock's most recognizable characters in Ziggy Stardust. Plus, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues and The Rolling Stones all topped the album charts with classic releases in 1972.

It was also a year in which we saw Lou Reed, Peter Frampton, Pete Townshend and Joe Walsh go solo with new albums, while The Doors wound down their career with a posthumous release featuring the late Jim Morrison.

In a year that The Godfather ruled the box office, All in the Family topped the TV ratings and Watergate dominated the headlines, we found time to listen to some pretty great albums, occasionally using some of George Carlin's seven dirty words to express our amazement at what we just heard.

So join us as we travel back to 1972 and revisit these 40 rock and metal album turning 50 in 2022.

40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022

Rockin' a full half century.

50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 40 in 2022

Four score, and still going strong.
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Argent, Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult, Budgie, caravan, David Bowie, Deep Purple, Elf, Emerson Lake and Palmer, Foghat, Grand Funk Railroad, Humble Pie, Jefferson Airplane, Jethro Tull, Joe Walsh, Lou Reed, Manfred Mann, Pete Townshend, Peter Frampton, Pink Floyd, Scorpions, Slade, T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers, the doors, The Guess Who, The Kinks, The Moody Blues, The Rolling Stones, Thin Lizzy, Todd Rundgren, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, Yes, zz top
Categories: Lists, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top