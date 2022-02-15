Here's an offer you can't refuse. We're going to look back at 40 rock and metal albums turning 50 this year and reminisce what a great year it was for music.

Black Sabbath continued to forge heavy metal history with Vol. 4, T. Rex and David Bowie brought glam rock to the forefront, with Bowie even spawning one of rock's most recognizable characters in Ziggy Stardust. Plus, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues and The Rolling Stones all topped the album charts with classic releases in 1972.

It was also a year in which we saw Lou Reed, Peter Frampton, Pete Townshend and Joe Walsh go solo with new albums, while The Doors wound down their career with a posthumous release featuring the late Jim Morrison.

In a year that The Godfather ruled the box office, All in the Family topped the TV ratings and Watergate dominated the headlines, we found time to listen to some pretty great albums, occasionally using some of George Carlin's seven dirty words to express our amazement at what we just heard.

So join us as we travel back to 1972 and revisit these 40 rock and metal album turning 50 in 2022.

40 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2022 Rockin' a full half century.