There’s Now 3 Different Big Macs At McDonalds

Is it the luck of the Irish? Nope, it's just McDonalds. Starting today (3/11/20) you now have your choice of 3 different Big Mac sandwiches.

mcdonalds.com

According to a press release, McDonalds says "We know sometimes that craving is small, and sometimes it’s truly huge, while other times our classic Big Mac is just right. "

So here's the breakdown

Big Mac — The unrivaled flavor combination you know and love — two 100% pure beef patties, Special Sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun.

— The unrivaled flavor combination you know and love — two 100% pure beef patties, Special Sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun. Little Mac — One 100% pure beef patty with just the right amount of Special Sauce and toppings. For those days when you only need a lil’ bit of Big Mac love in your life.

— One 100% pure beef patty with just the right amount of Special Sauce and toppings. For those days when you only need a lil’ bit of Big Mac love in your life. Double Big Mac — Four 100% pure beef patties with all the Special Sauce and toppings you know and love. Yep. You read that right.

Which to choose, which to choose...that is the question I am asking myself right now!