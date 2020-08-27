There’s A Vintage Toy Store In Maine That’s An Old School Gamers Paradise

Perhaps you've caught some of the trending series on Netflix like "The Toys That Made Us" or "High Score". Those shows have highlighted the joy found by so many of us in vintage toys and video games from days gone by. From action figures to game cartridges, there just seemed to be something more authentic about the toys and games from the 70's, 80's and 90's. Which is why a small vintage toy store in South Portland, Maine needs to be on your radar if you're all about the old school.

Maine Vintage Toys is at 650 Main Street in South Portland and while it may not blow you away from the outside, it's what's inside that counts. And boy, do they have the goods. If you're an old school video gamer, the collection they've amassed might make your head spin. Original NES games like Metroid and Super Mario Bros. 2 in full packaging. More of an SNES fan? How about SimCity or The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past in full packaging? If that still isn't your jam, they've got your N64 needs covered too. Including consoles. Those are about as elusive as they get these days.

If video games aren't your thing, there's plenty of classic toys to get your hands on as well. From Star Wars goodies to original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures in packaging, there's moments when you feel like you're in a museum versus an actual store.

But don't be fooled. Stuff that's tough to find anywhere else won't come cheap. But if you've been saving some cash in your piggy bank, you can skip something getting lost in the mail and just shop at a store in your backyard instead. Happy treasure hunting.