Theft at Roadside Farm Stand, Blaine, Maine
State police responded to a report of a theft on Friday at a roadside farm stand in Blaine.
The owners of the farm stand provided security camera photos of a man taking cash out of the cash box and a license plate number of the vehicle. They told police they were missing about $250 dollars.
The owners also found a butter knife with double sided tape on the end inside the cash box. Police say the knife was most likely used to retrieve bills out of the box.
A State Trooper questioned the suspect at his residence and he admitted to taking $42 out of the cash box. Police say the suspect was summonsed for theft.
There's no word on what happened to the rest of the money that was reported missing.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app