The High Five Turkey Drive, Nov 4, 5 & 6, 2020

The High Five Turkey Drive is in Houlton with the United Way of Aroostook and Townsquare Media.

We are excited to broadcast live from Priority Auto Sales today, Thursday, November 4th.

We're at John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent on the 5th

Star City IGA in Presque Isle on Friday the 6th

This year we’re looking for more monetary donations and gift cards. We’re still collecting turkeys, but we’re reducing contact and staying safe for our communities. We’ll be following guidelines and social distancing + sanitizing.

Sarah Ennis, Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook posted to Facebook:

Look for our photos online and share them. We want to see your pictures too. come out and be a big part of helping the community. We’re looking forward to seeing you again this year. Every year, local businesses visit us and show their support. It’s always great seeing you and thank you for your generosity.