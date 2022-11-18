The High Five Turkey Drive Brings the Community Together

The High Five Turkey Drive is such an incredible community event. We are so proud to live in such an amazing place like Aroostook County, Maine.

Community Involvement

Every year we see our friends and family, our neighbors, local business owners, and students contribute to the cause.

John's Shurfine and St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent

It’s so important this time of year to be there for people who need it the most. This year is especially hard on so many with prices skyrocketing. Every little bit helps.

We had a huge success in Fort Kent and set records for the High Five Turkey Drive - and this was in the middle of a gigantic snow storm. Thank you for pitching in. A big salute to John's Shurfine and St. John Valley Pharmacy who have been sponsors since the first year.

Priority Auto & Tractor Sales in Houlton

A massive day in Houlton with Priority Auto and Tractor Sales. They have also been a partner with us and the High Five Turkey Drive since day one. They are so organized and know how to motivate the whole area to go big. They do a tremendous job promoting the event and break records every year - which means people get the help and support they need during the holiday season.

Star City IGA in Presque Isle

Star City IGA has also been there from the beginning. We love setting up in Presque Isle and seeing all the familiar faces come by and donate. We love it when local businesses encourage other businesses to stop by and contribute. It’s a lot of fun and a good way to raise even more money for families in need.

Donate Now

You can continue to donate on the United Way of Aroostook Facebook page.

A Big Thank You

Thanks to all the food pantries, the unbelievable volunteers and you for making the High Five Turkey Drive a big success every year.

