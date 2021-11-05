The High Five Turkey Drive is in Presque Isle at Star City IGA

The High Five Turkey Drive is going strong in 2021 with Day 3 in Presque Isle Friday at Star City IGA. We’re having a record year collecting donations to help families in need in the County.

The United Way of Aroostook and Townsquare Media are looking forward to seeing you. It’s the generosity of our communities that we are able to provide so much for the local food banks.

What a great day in Fort Kent Thursday at John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy. We always love seeing everyone who comes out. And what an awesome day in Houlton on Wednesday at Priority Auto & Tractor Sales where we set a record for the High Five Turkey Drive.

We will be broadcasting live from 9 am to 5 pm again today. You can listen on the radio, on our streaming and on the app. You might hear someone you know telling us about the importance of giving this time of year. Stop by and bring your donations.

Friday, November 5, we will be at Star City IGA in Presque Isle.

We encourage you to bring more gift cards and monetary donations this year. This reduces the handling of turkeys and helps out food pantries with limited space. Remember, the donations stay in the area of the County where they are collected.

We’ll be looking for local businesses to offer friendly challenges to other places around the area.It’s a great way to bring people together to give as much as possible. Think about who you might want to call out on air and share it on social media too.

For more information on how to give, reach out to the United Way of Aroostook at (207) 764 - 5197. They also have an office at the Aroostook Centre Mall. Feel free to stop by if you want to get involved with this amazing yearly event.

