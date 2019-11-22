The High Five Turkey Drive Day 3

We're ready to go for Day 3 of The High Five Turkey Drive, Friday, November 22 at Star City IGA, Presque Isle. (See schedule below).

The High Five Turkey Drive is all about coming together to collect turkeys and donations for families in need in the County. Townsquare Media and the United Way of Aroostook love seeing you every year, We appreciate your generosity, and enjoy talking to you and sharing a laugh. It's what the holidays and giving are all about.

EVENT DETAILS: Townsquare Media & the United Way of Aroostook are broadcasting live for Day 3 of the High five Turkey Drive:

Thank you Priority Auto Sales, Houltonfor for Day 1

We appreciate it so much John's Shurefine for Day 2

Star City IGA, Presque Isle, November 22nd from 9 AM - 6 PM

IGA will have turkeys on site to buy and donate.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: Bring your turkeys and donations to us, and we'll take care of the rest. We encourage you to send out a healthy challenge to friends & family and other local businesses.

CASH & CARDS: Money talks when you're talking turkey. Make checks payable to United Way of Aroostook. Proceeds go to the communities where it’s donated. Gift cards are very good too.

Thank you for all your support.

Shout out to our sponsors: Priority Auto Sales, John's Shurfine and St. John Valley Pharmacy, Star City IGA