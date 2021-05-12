No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Tawny Kitaen, Whitesnake Video Star

Investigators don't suspect foul play in the death of Tawny Kitaen, the actress and model best known to rock fans for her part in Whitesnake's 1987 "Here I Go Again" music video. That's according to a report from TMZ based on police information shared with her family.

Kitaen died on May 7, aged 59, with the passing confirmed by her daughter Wynter Finley to The New York Times the next day. A cause of death has yet to emerge, but, reportedly, nothing at the scene indicated alcohol or drugs as a factor in Kitaen's death, either.

However, the actress' brother, Jordan Kitaen, believes a broken heart played a part in his sister's passing, based on a conversation he had with TMZ. The siblings' father died on April 12 after a long battle with skin cancer, and Jordan thinks the death was "too much for Tawny's system to handle, especially because their dad's funeral was just days away when she died," per the tabloid.

Tawny was born Julie E. Kitaen on Aug. 5, 1961, in San Diego. During her screen career, she appeared on shows such as The New WKRP in Cincinnati and America's Funniest People; she played bit parts in Seinfeld, Santa Barbara and more. On film, she starred in movies such as Bachelor Party, Happy Hour and Instant Justice.

Besides her appearance in Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again," Tawny also starred in the video for that group's "Still of the Night" and "Is This Love," as well as in Ratt's "Back for More." Her early TV movies were Malibu and California Girls. Later in life, she dabbled in reality TV on The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rebab With Dr. Drew. Tawny was married to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale from 1989 until 1991. She wed MLB pitcher Chuck Finley in 1997, the pair divorcing in 2002.

Watch Tawny's music videos below.

Whitesnake, "Here I Go Again '87" Video

Whitesnake, "Still of the Night" Video

Whitesnake, "Is This Love" Video

Ratt, "Back for More" Video