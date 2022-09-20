Catalytic Converter Stolen in Saint-André, New Brunswick

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter in the town of Saint-André, New Brunswick in the early morning on Sunday, September 4th, 2022.

The Theft Occurred on Route 108

Police said the crime happened around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Route 108 at a government building. Surveillance photos from the RCMP show several individuals at the location at that time. Officials believe that one or more of the people involved arrived at the scene on a side by side, all terrain vehicle.

The catalytic converter was cut from a company truck that was parked outside. The suspects fled the scene after the theft.

Surveillance Photos Released

Law enforcement have released photos to help with their case. Police are looking for anyone who might have more details based on the footage.

Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP and Crime Stoppers

You are asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information related to the theft of the catalytic converter. Call if you saw any suspicious activity in the area in the early morning hours between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on September 4. Reach out to police if you know or recognize any of the people in the surveillance photos. You can remain anonymous when reporting information to law enforcement by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

