Strong Start On Day 1 Stuff the Bus 2022 in Houlton

We got off to an incredible start in Houlton at Stuff the Bus 2022, collecting school supplies Aroostook County children. The United Way of Aroostook, Adopt-A-Block, and Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) have come together to provide Aroostook County children in need with all the supplies they will need to start the upcoming school year.

The two-day event kicked off in Houlton at Wal-Mart with near perfect weather and many happy donors to Stuff the Bus. All items donated along with monetary donations, go directly to students in Aroostook County. We would like to thank the Katahdin Trust Company for sponsoring the community event which will impact on children that you may know and love.

To make the experience for donors easier, many volunteers have filled premade bags for purchase. Each bag is labeled as a middle school or high school level bag, with the appropriate supplies already packed. We spoke to a few people today that said they enjoy the nostalgia of back-to-school shopping from when they were a child, so they decided to spend the afternoon doing the shopping themselves and donated.

On Thursday we will be collecting donations at the Wal-Mart in Presque Isle from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. You can make donations earlier in the day at the store if it is more convenient, or you can drop off donations in the coming weeks to the United Way of Aroostook office at the Aroostook Centre Mall. To see if your child could be eligible for a backpack and supplies from Stuff the Bus, contact ACAP at 764-3721. You can also reach out to Adopt-A-Block on their Facebook page.