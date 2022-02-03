Storm Closings and Cancellations for Thursday, February 3rd

This post has been updated. To see storm closings & delays for Friday, Feb. 4th, click here.

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for most of Aroostook County until Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts total snowfall from the storm to range from 4 to 8 inches in the Fort Kent/Madawaska areas, 6 to 10 inches over much of Aroostook County and 8 to 16 inches possible from Houlton southward.

Closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 3 include:

Schools in zones 1 & 2 of the Anglophone West District are closed today due to weather and road conditions. That includes schools in Edmundston, Grand​​ Falls, Plaster Rock & Perth-Andover.

New Brunswick Community College campuses in Edmundston & Grand Falls are closed for the day and classes will be delivered online.

If you have a storm-related message, please email newspi@TownsquareMedia.com or send us a message on Facebook.

Here's the weather forecast for Aroostook County & western N.B.:

A Winter Storm Warning is posted from Frenchville south from around midday today into Friday afternoon - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in far northern Aroostook County.



Thursday ~ Rain changing to snow as temps drop below freezing this afternoon. Snow accumulation during the day around an inch or so.

Thursday night ~ Snow, heavy at times, with 4 to 8 inches piling up overnight. Lows near 5 above/-15 Celsius.

Friday ~ Snow continues, with another 2 to 6 inches possible. Highs around 10 above/-12C.

Total snowfall from the storm will range from 6 to 16 inches, with the highest totals south of Presque Isle.

Friday Night ~ Snow showers tapering off. Lows near zero/-18 Celsius.