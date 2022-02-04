Storm Closings and Delays for Friday, February 4th

To view storm closings for Tuesday February 8th, click here.

Snow continues to pile up Friday across northern Maine and western New Brunswick from the second major snowstorm in the span of a week. Here are the latest storm closings, cancellations and delays for our area:

School closing and delays:

All schools from Van Buren southward are closed today

All Schools in the Anglophone West School District (N.B.) are closed today .

UMPI is closed today. No in-person or live distance classes or meetings will be held. All offices are closed except for essential employees. This includes the Houlton Higher Education Center.

NMCC and the Wellness Center are closed Friday due to snow storm.

Region Two School of Applied Technology in Houlton is closed today.

Other closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 4:

Aroostook Regional Transportation System (ARTS) – all services are cancelled due to the weather.

Aroostook Agency on Aging is closed/ Participation in First Friday Art Walk is cancelled

All Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) offices are closed. Will reopen Monday, Feb. 7.

ACAP’s “Bad Art Party” scheduled for Friday at P.I. Housing Authority will be moved to a later date.

Aroostook Band of Micmacs offices are closed.

Meals on Wheels delivery in Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville, St. Agatha & Van Buren is cancelled Friday due to the storm and road conditions.

Child Development Services Aroostook is closed Friday.

Maine State offices will be closed all day on Friday, Feb. 4 due to the storm.

Aroostook County Government Administrative Offices are closed

Caribou District and Superior Court is closed

Houlton District and Superior Court is closed

Presque Isle District Court is closed

Fort Fent/Madawaska District Courts are closed

Full Circle Health Care is closed.

Town of Washburn - Municipal Office, Rec. Dept & Library are closed today.

Van Buren Town Office & Library are closed

Island Falls Town Office is closed today due to the storm.

All City of Presque Isle municipal offices will be closed today **UPDATED

Presque Isle Housing Authority is closed today

The Mark & Emily Turner Library in Presque Isle is closed today due to the weather. And will reopen Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Caribou Public Library will close at 2 p.m. Friday due to the snow.

Cary Library in Houlton is closed today due to the storm and will be open Saturday, 9-1.

The Northern Lighthouse has closed all offices today. Telehealth appointments only.

Threads of Hope Thrift Stores & Hope Chest are closed today/open Saturday.

St. Mary of the Visitation in Houlton is cancelling 6:00 pm Mass and Adoration for this evening.

Western New Brunswick Closings & Delays

All three branches of Progressive Credit Union in Centreville, Fredericton and Woodstock will be closed until noon. They will reassess mid-morning to determine if branches will open then.

Multicultural Association of Carleton County (MACC) office in Woodstock will be closed today due to the storm and road conditions. Online English lessons will continue as usual.

NBCC Woodstock Campus is closed - online classes continue

Woodstock Post Office is closed

L.P. Fisher Public Library in Woodstock – closed

Scotiabank in Florenceville-Bristol & Bath, N.B. - opening at 12:30 pm

RBC Royal bank in Woodstock is closed

RV Thompson in Woodstock and Centreville - closed for the day

CIBC Woodstock is closed today

This post will be updated frequently throughout the morning.

If you have a storm-related message, please email newspi@TownsquareMedia.com or send us a message on Facebook.