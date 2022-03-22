Have You Seen This Stolen Truck from Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska?

Pickup Truck Theft in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B.

Police are looking for information about a pickup truck that was stolen from a residence in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick on March 18 or March 19, 2022.

Where and When the Pickup Truck was Stolen

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is asking the public to contact them if they know anything about this theft. The pickup truck was taken from outside a residence on Rue Principale sometime between 9 p.m. March 18 and 8 a.m. on March 19.

Description of the Vehicle

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado LT1500 is black with a light bar on the roof. There are two photos of the truck included from the RCMP.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Licence Plate Number and VIN

The New Brunswick licence plate number CVU 111 with a vehicle identification number (VIN), 1GCPYFEL3LZ267906.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Reach Out to the RCMP if You Have Any Information

Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information about this theft. Call if you’ve seen the pickup truck since March 18, 2022. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

This news story will be updated when information is made available and released. Look for additional details on our social media like Facebook and on our homepage. Listen online, on the radio and on the app for our news broadcasts on weekday mornings and at 12 p.m. noon (eastern time) and also at 5 p.m. (ET).

Cozy Home is Private with Stunning Lake Views, Sinclair, Maine