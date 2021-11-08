A Kennebec County woman has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine after Maine Drug Enforcement agents allegedly seized several pounds of the drugs from her apartment in Oakland.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, November 2, detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to 26 Oak Street at the request of the Oakland Police Department.

Twenty-one-year-old Ashley Malloy had called 911 to report her fourteen-month-old boy, Karson, was having a medical emergency. The child was transported to Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

After a preliminary investigation, State Police Detectives executed a search warrant for the apartment where the mother and child lived. Inside the apartment, detectives say they found 5.85 lbs. of fentanyl, 3.4 lbs. of methamphetamine, 1.35 pounds of crack cocaine, and $2,262 in cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

Officials say the street value of the drugs seized was somewhere in the neighborhood of $700,000.

On Thursday, November 4, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency charged Malloy with Class “A” Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W drugs as a result of what was seized at the Oakland apartment house. Malloy was arrested Thursday evening and has since been released on unsecured bond.

The drugs were turned over to the Maine Drug Enforcement agency. State Police Detectives continue to work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of the child’s death.

The apartment is within 500 yards from the Messalonskee Middle School.

