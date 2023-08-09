Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen Retiring for New Career

Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen is retiring on September 1, 2023 to pursue a new career. Gillen made the announcement public on Tuesday.

Aroostook County Sheriff Retires

Gillen said on Facebook, “after much deliberation and support from my family and friends, I have made the difficult decision to retire as Sheriff of Aroostook County.”

New Restaurant Business Opportunity

Gillen is going into the restaurant business after partnering with Travis Kearney and Josh Tweedie to buy the former Irish Setter Pub in Presque Isle, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Career in Law Enforcement

In his social media post, Gillen talked about starting out in law enforcement as a part-time corrections officer and worked his way to Sheriff.

“An Opportunity that I Feel I Can't Pass Up”

He said about his new career path, “I've decided to take an opportunity that I feel I can't pass up. It's an entirely different career path but one that will be exciting and challenging.”

Read the Facebook Post from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office

Time in Office

Gillen was the interim sheriff in 2018 and won the office in November 2018. He was reelected in an uncontested race in 2022. His term would end in 2026.

