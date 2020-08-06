State of Emergency Extended in Maine

MILBRIDGE, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor has extended a “state of civil emergency” order that allows the state to use all available resources in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that the emergency order has been extended until at least Sept. 3. It was the fifth time she has extended the order.

Mills says the extension of the order is intended to help the state maintain its relatively low count of the virus.

Maine has had less than 4,000 recorded cases of the virus, far fewer than many other states in the Northeast.

Mills says Maine ranks third lowest in the nation in terms of positive coronavirus cases when adjusted for population.