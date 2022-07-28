Star City Syndicate at Thursdays on Sweden Street

There’s a reason everyone is talking about Thursdays on Sweden Street this week in Caribou, Maine. Not just because the concert series offers some of the most exciting events around, but because tonight’s band is the hugely popular Star City Syndicate.

Concert and Event Schedule

Tonight’s your chance to see them again - or for the first time. Thursdays on Sweden Street is happening in downtown Caribou tonight, July 28, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

I’ve seen the band many times and know some of the people in the group. In fact, my boss, Mark Shaw, is one of the guitar players and singers.

The Syndicate Horn Section

But the big buzz is all about the horn section with the Star City Syndicate. They will blow you away - no pun intended. They have a bigger than life sound to say the least. You just don’t see anything like it in other bands.

Playing the Hits

The Syndicate brings the music to life when they play some of the biggest hits from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and beyond. Fans jump to their feet and the musicians are right in the pocket. It’s something to behold.

Welcome Class of 1977 Reunion

There’s all kinds of food and a variety of vendors set up. A big welcome to the Class of 1977 reunion. You’ll feel like old times when the band plays many tunes from that era.

Additional Info

Don’t miss out on the Syndicate at Thursday on Sweden Street tonight in Caribou. For more information, to the City of Caribou's homepage and Facebook.