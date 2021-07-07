Rockin’ on Riverside, Thursday, July 8, 2021, Presque Isle, Maine

Rockin' on Riverside has a big show this Thursday evening, July 8, 2021 in Presque Isle.

The band we all love to see brings the hits - of course we’re talking about the one and only Star City Syndicate. Who doesn't love old school music from Motown to cool grooves - and that doesn’t even scratch the surface of the variety of music the band plays.

We’re talking over 18 musicians who make up the already legendary group. There may be more or less players in the band - we lost count - but the group is huge and so is the sound.

The new set up at Rockin’ on Riverside is so great with so much space to find a good place to watch the show. It’s backdrop is perfect with the Presque Isle Stream flowing past and the inviting green grass. The gazebo is the ideal place for a beer garden.

The food trucks and the vendors get a prime spot lined up on the street. It also makes for easy access for all the people who come out to see the bands, listen to the music, eat some good food, visit with friends and spend a well deserved night out in Presque Isle, Maine.

The parking area from Riverside Drive to Chapman Road is closed from 3:30 pm to 9 pm on the day of the shows.

The music starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. every other Thursday.

The schedule rocks with incredible local acts. Wally and The Virginian played last Thursday, June 24. The show was great. This week, the Star City Syndicate will take you higher on Thursday July 8, Too Far North is bringing the groove, Thursday, July 22, No Pressure rocks it out under the County sky on Thursday, August 5, and Common Crossing sets the perfect mood on Thursday, August 19.

