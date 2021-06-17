Thursdays on Sweden Street, Caribou Maine

Thursdays on Sweden Street is one of the highlights of summer in Aroostook County.

The great city of Caribou hosts the free concert series every other Thursday in downtown on Sweden Street. It's the perfect place to get the community out to enjoy some of the best local musical talent. The event starts at 6 pm and goes right on through until 9 pm.

Thursday, June 17, 2021 features Trish King Music. There will be live requests during the show with crowd favorites and dedications. Get there early and enjoy the fun and exciting atmosphere.

There are food and vendors to check out too. The outdoor café this week is Sports Inn. Be sure to stop by and get something good to eat when you get there. If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, you can fill out the form.

Looking ahead to the schedule of entertainers and themes this year at Thursdays on Sweden Street - America the Beautiful is scheduled on Thursday, July 1. The very popular Reunion Night is back on July 15, 2021. July 29 is Adam & CJ performing live. Ahead on the list are some dates with the show information to be announced. Keep the dates in mind - August 12 and Thursday August 26, 2021.

Thursdays on Sweden Street have a really good Facebook Page and they update the information on a regular basis. Also, the city of Caribou has a very informative home page including links to the recreation department. The Caribou parks and recreation has their own Facebook page as well with a lot of posts on community activities.

Enjoy the night in Caribou and have fun at Thursdays on Sweden Street.