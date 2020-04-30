St. John River Expected to Hit Flood Stage in Parts of New Brunswick
Water levels on the St. John River are expected to hit flood stage in two New Brunswick communities in the next few days.
The Emergency Measures Organization says river levels will likely reach flood stage in Fredericton on Sunday and in Gagetown on Monday.
Officials are not anticipating any major flooding given the current forecast, but say residents should be ready to respond if the situation changes.
