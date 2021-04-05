Spectrum Has Major Internet Outage With Most of Maine Affected

Maine is having a major problem and it's no internet!

Just before 6pm (eastern) everyone started hitting their phones and laptops because they weren't working. But it's not you - it's Spectrum and they know it. It's a MAJOR outage!

Spectrum

The red and orange is outage. Spectrum Tweeted that yes...they know an 'are working on it...'

https://twitter.com/Ask_Spectrum/status/1379190492093587456

Hang tight, because according to them...it's going to be out with a guess of around 10 pm tonight to get it back up and running. But that's just an estimate. At this time, they have no idea what caused it.

More updates as they come!

