Some Schools in Maine Announce Closures 

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — School districts in Maine have announced closures in response to the spread of the coronavirus, and some are preparing for shutdowns that could last weeks.

John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor is closed through at least April 27.

Bangor and Scarborough high schools are closing through March 27.

Some schools, including Wells-Ogunquit Community School District, have announced schools will close through at least March 22.

Others have suspended school on Monday as they develop plans for the coming weeks.

Districts in the state have also said they're preparing students for the possibility of completing the academic year's lessons at home.

Presque Isle High School posted cancellations of events on Facebook:

Presque Isle High School