Silver Alert Issued for Missing Fort Kent Man

The Fort Kent Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who went missing on Sunday morning.

Stanley Flagg of Fort Kent was last seen on Sunday at approximately 9:00 a.m., according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. He is believed to have wandered away on foot from an area near his home on Franklin School Road in Fort Kent.



Officials say Mr. Flagg suffers from some cognitive issues and is visually impaired. He is described as a white male, about 5’10”, 165 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. Stanley does wear glasses and was last seen wearing a dark gray or brown jacket.

If you have seen Stanley Flagg or have any information that may be helpful in locating him, please call the Fort Kent Police Department at (207) 834-5678.

