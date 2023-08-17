Update: 69-Year-Old Man from Merrill, Maine Safely Located

Update

The Maine Department of Public Safety said Craig Omeara has been safely located.

Original Story

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man from Merrill.

Last Seen Leaving his Home on Clark Road in Merrill

A silver alert was issued for Craig Omeara who was last seen on Wednesday, August 16 around 3 pm leaving his home on Clark Road. He was going back to his property where his camp is located, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Description and Photo

Moss said Omeara has “health problems.” He is described as a white male standing 5’11” and weighing 210 lbs. Omeara has white hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing jeans with a blue t-shirt and loafers when he was last seen. Moss said Omeara does not have a cell phone or other means of contact. See the photo below.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Contact Law Enforcement with any Information

Contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 532-3471 if you’ve seen him or have any information about his whereabouts.

