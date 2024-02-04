Silver Alert for Missing 59-Year-Old Maine Man

Waterville Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for 59-year-old Michael Paul from Waterville.

Police Issue Silver Alert

Paul was last seen on February 2 at his Hazelwood Avenue home.

Last Phone Ping

The Waterville Police Department said the last ping on his phone was in the Woolwich area on February 3 around 3:20 am. Police are “unaware if Michael is on foot or got a ride from someone.”

Waterville Police
Description and Photo

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said Michael suffers from cognitive issues. He is described as a white male, 5’09”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Contact Police if You See Missing Man

Call the Waterville Police Department at (207) 680-4700 if you have any information about his whereabouts.

