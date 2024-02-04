Silver Alert for Missing 59-Year-Old Maine Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for 59-year-old Michael Paul from Waterville.

Police Issue Silver Alert

Paul was last seen on February 2 at his Hazelwood Avenue home.

Last Phone Ping

The Waterville Police Department said the last ping on his phone was in the Woolwich area on February 3 around 3:20 am. Police are “unaware if Michael is on foot or got a ride from someone.”

Waterville Police Waterville Police loading...

Description and Photo

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said Michael suffers from cognitive issues. He is described as a white male, 5’09”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Contact Police if You See Missing Man

Call the Waterville Police Department at (207) 680-4700 if you have any information about his whereabouts.

Get our free mobile app

Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023 Discover the celebrity couples who called it quits in 2023. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard