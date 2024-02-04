Silver Alert for Missing 59-Year-Old Maine Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for 59-year-old Michael Paul from Waterville.
Police Issue Silver Alert
Paul was last seen on February 2 at his Hazelwood Avenue home.
Last Phone Ping
The Waterville Police Department said the last ping on his phone was in the Woolwich area on February 3 around 3:20 am. Police are “unaware if Michael is on foot or got a ride from someone.”
Description and Photo
Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said Michael suffers from cognitive issues. He is described as a white male, 5’09”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Contact Police if You See Missing Man
Call the Waterville Police Department at (207) 680-4700 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
Get our free mobile app
- READ MORE: Plans dropped for the World’s Tallest Flagpole in Maine
- ALSO READ: Man Arrested for Bank Robbery and Police Recover $30,000
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023
Discover the celebrity couples who called it quits in 2023.
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard
TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season
Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump.
Gallery Credit: Stacker