Shawn Anderson Named to AHA Regional Policy Board

Shawn Anderson, CEO of Houlton Regional Hospital, has been appointed to the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board 1.

The AHA uses analysis and recommendations from the AHA Regional Policy Board in policy deliberations.

Anderson has been an instrumental leader in Maine’s Health Care for over 25 years. He has spent his whole career focusing on business development, corporate management, promoting Service Excellence, and developing operational and financial strategies.

Anderson started as Chief Operating Officer and incoming CEO at Houlton Regional Hospital in 2018 - and in June of 2020, Alexander became the CEO. Anderson worked at Cary Medical Center before joining Houlton Regional Hospital. He was Chief Operating Officer.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Maine Hospital Association, on the Maine Hospital Solutions Board of Directors, and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"It is my privilege to represent the State of Maine's Hospitals on the Region 1 Policy Board. These are extremely challenging times for Maine's hospitals. As we start the process of recovering from this Pandemic, it will be important that AHA policy be built around the real and ongoing needs of hospitals like those in Maine. Our challenges are not necessarily unique, but they are real. I intend to be a strong advocate for Maine's hospitals," said Anderson.

Steven Michaud, President of the Maine Hospital Association, said of Anderson, "Shawn will provide the AHA with critical input and leadership on the unique challenges facing hospitals in a rural state like Maine. As we get to the other side of the Pandemic, we will once again confront the other great systemic challenges facing rural healthcare. Shawn's proven track record, and leadership abilities will help us meet these challenges."

Additionally, Osei Mevs, Regional Executive for AHA's Region 1, stated, "Shawn is a dynamic leader, whose passion for healthcare, communities, employees, and the patient is critical as we work to create policies to address the lessons learned from the Covid 19 pandemic. Shawn will bring the unique and essential perspective of Houlton and similar communities from across Maine to the RPB as we work to advance the health of individuals and communities."