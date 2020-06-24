Coronavirus Testing at Houlton Regional Hospital

Free drive-up screening for coronavirus testing is currently being offered at Houlton Regional Hospital, in response to the recent outbreak in the area.

The Maine CDC recommends testing for people who had person contact with the Houlton Ambulance Service since June 8.

Call Houlton Regional Hospital at (207) 532-2900 to register for a test. Everyone is being asked to wear a facemask. When advised, enter the South Hartford Street hospital parking lot.

The hours for Wednesday, June 24 are 10 am – 3pm.

Houlton Regional Hospital shared a Facebook post, June 23, advising testing to individuals in close contact with the affected EMS teams from Houlton Ambulance Service: