Seven Arrested in Shapleigh Drug Bust Involving Fentanyl

Police say they found they found 28 people on the property, sleeping in their vehicles, tents and mobile homes, as well as in the house.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agents and Maine State Police Tactical Teams executed a search warrant during Thursday's early morning hours at 34 Coley Trafton Road in Shapleigh. The property was well-known to police, as the York County Sheriff's Office had been called out to it numerous times for domestic violence, disturbances, and drug overdoses. In addition, undercover agents had allegedly made purchases of fentanyl from the home's owner, Ryan Murray.

Seven People Were Arrested on Various Charges

Ryan Murray , 37 of Shapleigh - charged with 2 counts of unlawful trafficking schedule W drugs. Murray's bail was set at $15,000. He also has a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear for domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon from York County, and an extraditable warrant from New Hampshire charging failure to appear for heroin possession. He's currently at the York County Jail.

Elysie Nichols , 22 of Shapleigh - charged with aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (fentanyl). Nichols has an extraditable warrant from New Hampshire charging possession of meth, heroin, and cocaine, with the intent to sell. Nichols is currently at the York County Jail.

David Demirai , 40 of Berwick - arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for failing to stop for a police officer.

Gregory Cote , 29 of Sanford - arrested on a warrant for probation revocation and theft.

Dawn Tessier , 38 of Sanford - arrested on an extraditable warrant from New Hampshire charging possession of meth.

Brandon Scamman , 41 of Baldwin - arrested on a warrant charging 2 counts failure to appear for violation of a protection order.

Justin Royal, 26 of Sanford - arrested on warrants charging failure to appear for 3 counts operating a motor vehicle without a license, 3 counts of violation of conditions of bail/release, 1 count failure to make notification of a motor vehicle accident, 1 count unlawful possession of schedule drugs and 1 count theft.

Seized in the search were 36 grams of fentanyl, 32 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and $2,459.00 in suspected drug proceeds. The York County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police assisted in this investigation. Once the search was completed, the Town of Shapleigh's Code Enforcement Office was called to inspect the property, which has now been condemned for occupancy.

Officials say several more people will likely face drug charges, in connection with this investigation.

