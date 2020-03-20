Second Man Arrested for Waterville Drive-By Shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting in Waterville, Maine that left a 7-year-old girl seriously injured.
WABI reports 20-year-old Jeremiah Gamblin of Vassalboro is charged with elevated aggravated assault.
Emah Frost was eating a snack when she was struck by a bullet that came through the wall of her bedroom.
Emah spent time in the hospital but is now recovering at home.
Eighteen-year-old Gavin Loabe was arrested earlier this month and charged with aggravated assault.
