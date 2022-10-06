Savannah Bananas Baseball Coming To Maine Next Summer

Ever hear of the Savannah Bananas minor league baseball team? If not, they are not just a baseball team with an unusual name. They have brought show business to baseball. Like Cirque du Soliel compared to the circus. Like what the Harlem Globetrotters did for basketball.

Deep dive. The team has been building a national profile since they brought more entertainment to their baseball games.

The team is a collection of college baseball players and they played in the Coastal Plain League through this summer, but have already announced they will not play in that league next year.

By the way, they sold out every home game and had a waiting list of 80,000 for tickets to games this past season.

They have bigger plans than playing in that league for the future. They are barnstorming the nation next season. Touring America and putting on a show at every game they play.

And they will play in Portland on August 18th, 2023

If you need a visual of what entertainment they bring to the diamond, this video will help you learn everything you need to know about Banana Baseball and more.

With baseball winding down for this season, since the Sox are not going to the playoffs, our thoughts are on next year.

Next summer in Portland, on August 18, 2023 at Hadlock Field, the Bananas bring their brand of baseball to Maine.

Rule changes, comedy, twerking - lots of twerking, but they are also college-level players -- so good ball players. Some may be on their way to the Major Leagues. Unless they end up making a living playing 'Banana Ball.'

And if you go to the game and catch a foul ball, that's an out in Banana Ball.

