Saint-André, N.B. Man Dies in ATV Crash

A 31-year-old man from Saint-André died Sunday morning following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Drummond, N.B.

Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP, Drummond Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of an ATV crash on Davis Mill Road in Drummond shortly before 8:00 a.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Bouchard. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.



The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the ATV, left the roadway and struck a number of trees, Bouchard said. The man’s name was not released.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy is planned to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

