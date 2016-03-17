Top 10 Rock Songs About Ireland

2

From: ‘Astral Weeks’ (1968)

The centerpiece of Van Morrison’s masterpiece (or one of them, anyway), "Cyprus Avenue" wafts in like a dream as the singer wanders down the streets of his adolescence. Van gets “conquered in a car seat” by a vision of this beautiful girl from his past. Cyprus Avenue is an actual street in Morrison's hometown of Belfast; it’s on the other side of the tracks from the poor places where he grew up. The seven-minute song is an intoxicating mix of blues, jazz and folk, and of memories, daydreams and nightmares. It’s the kind of music that would inspire other songwriters – from Elvis Costello to Bruce Springsteen, both of whom have Irish roots – to look just as deeply at their worlds.