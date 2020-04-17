Classic Rock Face Masks: Buying Guide
Rock band face masks are popping up all over Etsy.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Music fans are notoriously a resourceful and creative bunch; just think of all the homemade apparel you’ve seen at concerts over the years.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, states are either requiring or suggesting that people wear masks when they're out in public. And while there are plenty of tutorials on how to make your own at home, purchasing masks is also a viable option.
Masks are also becoming a fashion statement. The New York Times recently noted that the while COVID-19 has brought the safety accessory mainstream, designers in China and Paris already had runway models in masks dating back to 2014.
Most masks aren’t the high-end fashion variety, but rather handmade goods. In many ways, the rock-band mask has become the new tour T-shirt, allowing people to display their fandom in style. Still, Etsy cautions buyers regarding goods purchased on its site, noting, "Items sold on Etsy, such as masks and hand sanitizers, aren't medical-grade. Etsy sellers cannot make medical or health claims."
It should also be noted that masks are designed as part of an overall safety plan during the pandemic. While their use helps curtail the spread of COVID-19, masks are not a replacement for other safety measures, such as proper hygiene and social distancing.
Below we've collected some of the rock 'n' roll face masks we’ve seen online.
Where to purchase:
AC/DC Face Mask: Etsy
Beatles Face Mask: Etsy
Beatles "Hey Jude" Face Mask: Etsy
Black Sabbath Face Mask: Etsy
Bon Jovi Face Mask: Etsy
David Bowie Neck Gaiter: Etsy
Def Leppard Neck Gaiter: Etsy
Fleetwood Mac Face Mask: Etsy
Grateful Dead Face Mask: Etsy
Guns N' Roses Face Mask: Etsy
Jimi Hendrix Neck Gaiter: Etsy
Iron Maiden Piece of Mind Face Mask: Etsy
Kiss Face Mask: Etsy
Led Zeppelin "Swan Song" Face Mask: Etsy
John Lennon "Imagine" Face Mask: Etsy
Metallica Face Masks: Etsy
Motorhead Face Mask: Etsy
Tom Petty "Wildflowers" Lyric Face Mask: Etsy
Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon Face Mask: Etsy
Queen "Who Wants to Live Forever" Face Mask: Etsy
Rolling Stones Face Mask: Etsy
The Who Face Mask: Etsy
Woodstock Face Mask: Etsy