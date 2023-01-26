ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Maine Maple Sunday Weekend Is Coming In March

This is a great way to kick of the spring of 2023!

Usually held on the fourth Sunday in March, Maine Maple Sunday, is a long-standing tradition where Maine’s Maple producers open their doors to their sweet operations for a day of educational demonstrations, sugarbush tours, games, treats, music, fun family activities, and samplings of syrup and other great maple products.

Celebrating their 40th year, the event will take place on Saturday March 25 & Sunday, March 26th, 2023

There are traditionally four types of syrup, Golden, which has a delicate taste, Amber, which has a rich taste, Dark, which has a robust taste and Very Dark which has a very strong taste, The state of Maine is the third-largest maple producer in the country, after Vermont and New York.

Check out some cool videos from past events!

Throughout the entire state, there is no shortage of places you can visit to enjoy Maine Maple Sunday weekend

207Tappers

125 Dennett Road, Biddeford

A Wrinkle In Thyme Farm

106 Black Mountain Road, Sumner

Alderwood Farms Inc.

52 Elm Street, Limerick

Back Ridge Sugar House

107 Boston Road, Winterport

Bacon Farm Maple Products

1427 Pond Road, Sidney

Bakers Maple

26 North Road, Shirley

Balsam Ridge

140 Egypt Road, Raymond

Batterridge Syrup

898 Batteridge Rd,Clinton

Beaver Hill Plantation

38 Sibley Rd, Freedom

Bemis Family Farm

102 Merrill Road, Corinna

Black Acres Farm LLC

123 Black Rd, Wilton

BlackOwl Maple Products

21 Woodchuck Way, Jefferson

Blais Maple Syrup

44 Ledgeview Road, Greene

Blueberry Fields Bed & Breakfast

673 Razorville Rd, Washington

Bradbury Maple Farm

202 Bootfoot Rd, Bridgewater

Brookridge Boilers

2144 Alfred Road, Lyman

Cobbs Hill Sugarhouse

945 North Road, Mount Vernon

https://andysagway.com/maple-syrup-time/

13 Cole Farm Rd, Dayton

Colonial Hill Farm

201 Mill Hill Road, Waterford

Coopers Maple Products

81 Chute Road, Windham

Corson Farms

198 Webb Road, Pittsfield

Dead Stream Farm Maple

157 Winthrop Road, Readfield

Doom Forest Distillery

29 Chadwick Lane, Pittston

Dunham Farm

29 Dunham Road, Greenwood

Dunn Family Maple

419 Chicopee Rd, Buxton

Gile's Family Farm

100 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred

Goranson's Farm

250 River Road, Dresden

Grandpa Joe's Sugarhouse

103 Murch Road, East Baldwin

Gray Farm Maple

30 Hilton Rd, Denmark

Greene Maple Farm

77 Bridgton Road, Sebago

Harris Farm

280 Buzzell Road, Dayton

Haulk's Maple

882 Lakewood Road, Madison

Highland Farms Sugar Works

152 Towles Hill Rd, Cornish

Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup

159 Elm Street, Newfield

JB Farm

140 Stinchfield Hill Road, Chesterville

Jillson Farm Sugarhouse

143 Jordan Bridge Road, Sabattus

Jim's Sugar House

296 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison

Lucerne Maple Products

352 Lower Dedham Rd, Holden

Luces Maine Maple Syrup

54 Sugar Maple Drive, Anson

Maple Hill Enterprises

748 Newell Brook Rd, Durham

Maple Lane Sugary

9 Maple Ln, Robinston

Maple Mills LLC.

163 Wilson's Mills Rd, Wilson's Mills,

Maple Moon Farm

289 Chick Road, Lebanon

Marcoux Family Farm LLC

179 Gibbs Rd, Wiscasset

Merrifield Farm

195 North Gorham Road, Gorham

Mikes Maple House

8 Gayton Lane, Winthrop

Nash Valley Farm

79 Nash Road, Windham

North Star Orchards

97 Orchard Road, Madison

Nutkin Knoll Farm & Sugarworks

269 Chapman Rd, Newburgh

Parsons Maple Products

322 Buck Street, Gorham

Pep's Pure Maple Syrup

170 Lisbon Road, Sabattus

Pineland Farms

15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester

Pingree Maple Products

9O High Road, Cornish

Raider's Sugarhouse

148 Bog Brook Road, China

Red Door Sugar Shack

24 Shellenbarger Road, Topsham

Ricker Hill Orchards

295 Buckfield Road, Turner



Road's End Farm

358 Canton Mountain Rd, Canton

Robinson Family Maple

545 New Gloucester Rd, North Yarmouth

Rock Acer Works

626 Barnestown Road, Hope

Royal River Orchards

201 Peacock Hill, New Gloucester

Sawyer's Maple Farm

45 Heald Pond Rd, Moose River

Sheepscot General Store and Farm

98 Townhouse Rd Whitefield

Simon and Daughters Sugarhouse

261 Weymouth Rd, Morrill

Slattery's Sugar House

Jct Rt 119 and Rt 124, West Minot

Sparky's Honey and Maple

130 High Street, Hope

Spring Break Maple Farm

3315 US Route 2, Smyrna

Swain Family Farm

185 West Bethel, Road Bethel

Sweet William's

66 Spiller Road, Casco

Sweet Woods Farm

144 Lynch Road, Newcastle

The Farm at Rowe Hill

231 Rowe Hill Road, Greenwood

The Lockman Place

274 North Gorham Road, Gorham

The Maple Moose

28 Bowers Road, Easton

Thurston & Peters Sugarhouse

299 Bond Spring Road, West Newfield

Tree Spirits Winery & Distillery

152 Fairfield Street, Oakland

VA JO WA Maple

16 VA Walker Dr, Island Falls

Waterhouse Family Farm

939 River Rd, Hollis Center

Weston's Farm LLC

48 River Street, Fryeburg

Williams Family Farm-Hadley's Maine Maple Syrup

46 Airline Road, Clifton

Wilson Family Maple Syrup

652 Bentan Road, Albion

For more information, check out the website