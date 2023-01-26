ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Maine Maple Sunday Weekend Is Coming In March

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Maine Maple Sunday Weekend Is Coming In March

Sun Journal YouTube

This is a great way to kick of the spring of 2023!

Usually held on the fourth Sunday in March, Maine Maple Sunday, is a long-standing tradition where Maine’s Maple producers open their doors to their sweet operations for a day of educational demonstrations, sugarbush tours, games, treats, music, fun family activities, and samplings of syrup and other great maple products.

Celebrating their 40th year, the event will take place on Saturday March 25 & Sunday, March 26th, 2023

There are traditionally four types of syrup, Golden, which has a delicate taste, Amber, which has a rich taste, Dark, which has a robust taste and Very Dark which has a very strong taste, The state of Maine is the third-largest maple producer in the country, after Vermont and New York.

Check out some cool videos from past events!

Throughout the entire state, there is no shortage of places you can visit to enjoy Maine Maple Sunday weekend

207Tappers
125 Dennett Road, Biddeford

A Wrinkle In Thyme Farm
106 Black Mountain Road, Sumner

Alderwood Farms Inc.
52 Elm Street, Limerick

Back Ridge Sugar House
107 Boston Road, Winterport

Bacon Farm Maple Products
1427 Pond Road, Sidney

Bakers Maple
26 North Road, Shirley

Balsam Ridge
140 Egypt Road, Raymond

Batterridge Syrup
898 Batteridge Rd,Clinton

Beaver Hill Plantation
38 Sibley Rd, Freedom

Bemis Family Farm
102 Merrill Road, Corinna

Black Acres Farm LLC
123 Black Rd, Wilton

BlackOwl Maple Products
21 Woodchuck Way, Jefferson

Blais Maple Syrup
44 Ledgeview Road, Greene

Blueberry Fields Bed & Breakfast
673 Razorville Rd, Washington

Bradbury Maple Farm
202 Bootfoot Rd, Bridgewater

Brookridge Boilers
2144 Alfred Road, Lyman

Cobbs Hill Sugarhouse
945 North Road, Mount Vernon

https://andysagway.com/maple-syrup-time/
13 Cole Farm Rd, Dayton

Colonial Hill Farm
201 Mill Hill Road, Waterford

Coopers Maple Products
81 Chute Road, Windham

Corson Farms
198 Webb Road, Pittsfield

Dead Stream Farm Maple
157 Winthrop Road, Readfield

Doom Forest Distillery
29 Chadwick Lane, Pittston

Dunham Farm
29 Dunham Road, Greenwood

Dunn Family Maple
419 Chicopee Rd, Buxton

Gile's Family Farm
100 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred

Goranson's Farm
250 River Road, Dresden

Grandpa Joe's Sugarhouse
103 Murch Road, East Baldwin

Gray Farm Maple
30 Hilton Rd, Denmark

Greene Maple Farm
77 Bridgton Road, Sebago

Harris Farm
280 Buzzell Road, Dayton

Haulk's Maple
882 Lakewood Road, Madison

Highland Farms Sugar Works
152 Towles Hill Rd, Cornish

Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup
159 Elm Street, Newfield

JB Farm
140 Stinchfield Hill Road, Chesterville

Jillson Farm Sugarhouse
143 Jordan Bridge Road, Sabattus

Jim's Sugar House
296 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison

Lucerne Maple Products
352 Lower Dedham Rd, Holden

Luces Maine Maple Syrup
54 Sugar Maple Drive, Anson

Maple Hill Enterprises
748 Newell Brook Rd, Durham

Maple Lane Sugary
9 Maple Ln, Robinston

Maple Mills LLC.
163 Wilson's Mills Rd, Wilson's Mills,

Maple Moon Farm
289 Chick Road, Lebanon

Marcoux Family Farm LLC
179 Gibbs Rd, Wiscasset

Merrifield Farm
195 North Gorham Road, Gorham

Mikes Maple House
8 Gayton Lane, Winthrop

Nash Valley Farm
79 Nash Road, Windham

North Star Orchards
97 Orchard Road, Madison

Nutkin Knoll Farm & Sugarworks
269 Chapman Rd, Newburgh

Parsons Maple Products
322 Buck Street, Gorham

Pep's Pure Maple Syrup
170 Lisbon Road, Sabattus

Pineland Farms
15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester

Pingree Maple Products
9O High Road, Cornish

Raider's Sugarhouse
148 Bog Brook Road, China

Red Door Sugar Shack
24 Shellenbarger Road, Topsham

Ricker Hill Orchards
295 Buckfield Road, Turner
Ricker Hill Orchards

Road's End Farm
358 Canton Mountain Rd, Canton

Robinson Family Maple
545 New Gloucester Rd, North Yarmouth

Rock Acer Works
626 Barnestown Road, Hope

Royal River Orchards
201 Peacock Hill, New Gloucester

Sawyer's Maple Farm
45 Heald Pond Rd, Moose River

Sheepscot General Store and Farm
98 Townhouse Rd Whitefield

Simon and Daughters Sugarhouse
261 Weymouth Rd, Morrill
>

Slattery's Sugar House
Jct Rt 119 and Rt 124, West Minot

Sparky's Honey and Maple
130 High Street, Hope

Spring Break Maple Farm
3315 US Route 2, Smyrna

Swain Family Farm
185 West Bethel, Road Bethel

Sweet William's
66 Spiller Road, Casco

Sweet Woods Farm
144 Lynch Road, Newcastle

The Farm at Rowe Hill
231 Rowe Hill Road, Greenwood

The Lockman Place
274 North Gorham Road, Gorham

The Maple Moose
28 Bowers Road, Easton

Thurston & Peters Sugarhouse
299 Bond Spring Road, West Newfield

Tree Spirits Winery & Distillery
152 Fairfield Street, Oakland

VA JO WA Maple
16 VA Walker Dr, Island Falls

Waterhouse Family Farm
939 River Rd, Hollis Center

Weston's Farm LLC
48 River Street, Fryeburg

Williams Family Farm-Hadley's Maine Maple Syrup
46 Airline Road, Clifton

Wilson Family Maple Syrup
652 Bentan Road, Albion

For more information, check out the website

25 Food Festivals of Maine

Take a tour of Maine -- while taking in what makes Maine -- in the year-round festivals offered all over the state. From great Maine seafood and fish to delicious sweet treats to those odd and unusual Maine pride products, here are 25 festivals that Mainers put on to celebrate the great things of Maine with the community.
Filed Under: Maine Maple Syrup Sunday
Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From