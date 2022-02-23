ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Maine Maple Sunday Weekend In March
This is a great way to kick of the spring of 2022!
Usually held on the fourth Sunday in March, Maine Maple Sunday, is a long-standing tradition where Maine’s Maple producers open their doors to their sweet operations for a day of educational demonstrations, sugarbush tours, games, treats, music, fun family activities, and samplings of syrup and other great maple products.
Celebrating their 39th year, the event will take place on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27.
There are traditionally four types of syrup, Golden, which has a delicate taste, Amber, which has a rich taste, Dark, which has a robust taste and Very Dark which has a very strong taste, The state of Maine is the third-largest maple producer in the country, after Vermont and New York.
Check out some cool videos from past events!
Throughout the entire state, there is no shortage of places you can visit to enjoy Maine Maple Sunday weekend
207Tappers
125 Dennett Road, Biddeford
A Wrinkle In Thyme Farm
106 Black Mountain Road, Sumner
Alderwood Farms Inc.
52 Elm Street, Limerick
Back Ridge Sugar House
107 Boston Road, Winterport
Bacon Farm Maple Products
1427 Pond Road, Sidney
Bakers Maple
26 North Road, Shirley
Balsam Ridge
140 Egypt Road, Raymond
Batterridge Syrup
898 Batteridge Rd,Clinton
Beaver Hill Plantation
38 Sibley Rd, Freedom
Bemis Family Farm
102 Merrill Road, Corinna
Black Acres Farm LLC
123 Black Rd, Wilton
BlackOwl Maple Products
21 Woodchuck Way, Jefferson
Blais Maple Syrup
44 Ledgeview Road, Greene
Blueberry Fields Bed & Breakfast
673 Razorville Rd, Washington
Bradbury Maple Farm
202 Bootfoot Rd, Bridgewater
Brookridge Boilers
2144 Alfred Road, Lyman
Cobbs Hill Sugarhouse
945 North Road, Mount Vernon
13 Cole Farm Rd, Dayton
Colonial Hill Farm
201 Mill Hill Road, Waterford
Coopers Maple Products
81 Chute Road, Windham
Corson Farms
198 Webb Road, Pittsfield
Dead Stream Farm Maple
157 Winthrop Road, Readfield
Doom Forest Distillery
29 Chadwick Lane, Pittston
Dunham Farm
29 Dunham Road, Greenwood
Dunn Family Maple
419 Chicopee Rd, Buxton
Gile's Family Farm
100 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred
Goranson's Farm
250 River Road, Dresden
Grandpa Joe's Sugarhouse
103 Murch Road, East Baldwin
Gray Farm Maple
30 Hilton Rd, Denmark
Greene Maple Farm
77 Bridgton Road, Sebago
Harris Farm
280 Buzzell Road, Dayton
Haulk's Maple
882 Lakewood Road, Madison
Highland Farms Sugar Works
152 Towles Hill Rd, Cornish
Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup
159 Elm Street, Newfield
JB Farm
140 Stinchfield Hill Road, Chesterville
Jillson Farm Sugarhouse
143 Jordan Bridge Road, Sabattus
Jim's Sugar House
296 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison
Lucerne Maple Products
352 Lower Dedham Rd, Holden
Luces Maine Maple Syrup
54 Sugar Maple Drive, Anson
Maple Hill Enterprises
748 Newell Brook Rd, Durham
Maple Lane Sugary
9 Maple Ln, Robinston
Maple Mills LLC.
163 Wilson's Mills Rd, Wilson's Mills,
Maple Moon Farm
289 Chick Road, Lebanon
Marcoux Family Farm LLC
179 Gibbs Rd, Wiscasset
Merrifield Farm
195 North Gorham Road, Gorham
Mikes Maple House
8 Gayton Lane, Winthrop
Nash Valley Farm
79 Nash Road, Windham
North Star Orchards
97 Orchard Road, Madison
Nutkin Knoll Farm & Sugarworks
269 Chapman Rd, Newburgh
Parsons Maple Products
322 Buck Street, Gorham
Pep's Pure Maple Syrup
170 Lisbon Road, Sabattus
Pineland Farms
15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester
Pingree Maple Products
9O High Road, Cornish
Raider's Sugarhouse
148 Bog Brook Road, China
Red Door Sugar Shack
24 Shellenbarger Road, Topsham
Ricker Hill Orchards
295 Buckfield Road, Turner
Road's End Farm
358 Canton Mountain Rd, Canton
Robinson Family Maple
545 New Gloucester Rd, North Yarmouth
Rock Acer Works
626 Barnestown Road, Hope
Royal River Orchards
201 Peacock Hill, New Gloucester
Sawyer's Maple Farm
45 Heald Pond Rd, Moose River
Sheepscot General Store and Farm
98 Townhouse Rd Whitefield
Simon and Daughters Sugarhouse
261 Weymouth Rd, Morrill
Slattery's Sugar House
Jct Rt 119 and Rt 124, West Minot
Sparky's Honey and Maple
130 High Street, Hope
Spring Break Maple Farm
3315 US Route 2, Smyrna
Swain Family Farm
185 West Bethel, Road Bethel
Sweet William's
66 Spiller Road, Casco
Sweet Woods Farm
144 Lynch Road, Newcastle
The Farm at Rowe Hill
231 Rowe Hill Road, Greenwood
The Lockman Place
274 North Gorham Road, Gorham
The Maple Moose
28 Bowers Road, Easton
Thurston & Peters Sugarhouse
299 Bond Spring Road, West Newfield
Tree Spirits Winery & Distillery
152 Fairfield Street, Oakland
VA JO WA Maple
16 VA Walker Dr, Island Falls
Waterhouse Family Farm
939 River Rd, Hollis Center
Weston's Farm LLC
48 River Street, Fryeburg
Williams Family Farm-Hadley's Maine Maple Syrup
46 Airline Road, Clifton
Wilson Family Maple Syrup
652 Bentan Road, Albion
For more information, check out the website