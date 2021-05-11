Report: Ben Guite Out As Maine Hockey Head Coach Candidate

Ben Guite has informed the University of Maine men's hockey team that he will not be making the jump from Interim Head Coach to the full-time position according to ABC 7 and FOX 22 Sports Director John Wagoner.

Speculation this week has suggested the search was down to Guite and current-UMass Associate Head Coach Ben Barr. Barr, a 39-year-old who was part of UMass's national championship-winning coaching staff in 2020-21, served as captain of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's hockey team while current-UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph served as then-RPI AD.

Guite played at UMaine from 1996-2000 and helped lead the program to its second national title in 1999 before guiding the Black Bears to the Frozen Four as an assistant captain in 2000.

Following his professional hockey career, the Montreal-native joined UMaine's coaching staff in 2013 as an assistant to first-year Head Coach, Red Gendron. Guite served as the late Gendron's Associate Head Coach for the last six season.

Whoever proves to be the next head coach for Maine hockey will be just the fifth in the program's 44-year history.