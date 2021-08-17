Rent this Quaint and Quirky Houseboat in Maine on Airbnb and Soak up the Last Weeks of Summer

I love using Airbnb because you stumble on rare gems like this one! Previous guests of this quaint and quirky houseboat on Rangeley Lake in Maine have described their stay as "magical" "adventurous" and "an incredibly special opportunity". Rheanna is rocking that "Superhost" status which means enough guests have given her listing 5 stars in the areas of location, cleanliness, value, and communication. YOU GO GIRL!

The close quarters of this houseboat allow you to get nice and cozy with your travel companion so make sure to book this trip with someone you like a lot! During your stay you can swim in the lake, canoe, read, relax, enjoy frequent visits from loons, relax some more, stargaze, and breathe in that clean Northern air!

Wifi is not included aboard the Roam and sometimes service on the pond can be spotty. If the thought of not being able to scroll Instagram for a weekend makes you break out into hives, this may not be the getaway for you. OR just bring a hot spot!

You'll be pleased to see that the Roam's interior is just as precious as it's exterior. Let's take a peek, shall we?

Take Peek Inside this One of a Kind Houseboat for Rent on on Airbnb

Check out their availability on the full listing below:

PS: Roam has a brother boat that is also for rent via Airbnb called Floating Camp Nomad. You can rent the two in conjunction if you are traveling in a larger group.

