Red Sox Winning Streak Snapped at 8 – Fall to Phillies 6-1 on Sunday

The Boston Red Sox's 8-game winning streak was snapped Sunday afternoon, when they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1.

Tanner Houck went 5.2 innings, and was charged with 3 runs on 5 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 1.

Richard Bleier came in and allowed a 2-run homer to former Red Sox Kyle Schwarber.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 7th, striking out 1 and Zack Littell made his Red Sox debut in the 8th, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 2.

One bright note for the Red Sox was Tristan Casas hitting his 4th home run in the 5th inning, a solo homer.

Masataka Yoshida was 2-4 after sitting out Saturday, and now owns a 16-game hitting streak.

Prior to the game the Red Sox placed Christian Arroyo on the Injured List and recalled Bobby Dalbec from Worcester.

Boston is off on Monday. They travel to Atlanta on Tuesday, May 9th for a 2-game series with the Braves. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for the Red Sox. Pregame starts at 6:20 with the 1st pitch at 7:20 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.