Red Sox Beat Reds 8-2 Lose Chris Sale

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2, scoring 6 runs in the 8th inning, but lost Chris Sale to left shoulder soreness.

Sale was cruising before leaving in the top of the 4th inning. He had retired 7 of the first 8 batters he faced, 6 by strikeout.

Rafael Devers was 2-3 with a pair of doubles. His double in the 8th inning gave Boston a 3-2 lead.

Connor Wong hit a 2-run homer in the 8th inning, the 6th of the season.

Alex Verdugo picked up an outfield assist, throwing out Spencer Steer at home.

Boston is now 29-27. They open a 4 game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. They play Friday night, a doubleheader on Saturday and game Sunday afternoon. Friday night's pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.