Red Sox Snap 4-Game Losing Streak Beat Mariners 9-4

The Boston Red Sox snapped their 4-game losing streak, beating the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Tuesday, May 16th.

After scoring just 2 runs in the previous 2 games, the Red Sox busted out for 4 runs in the 1st inning, 3 of them before recording an out. After not hitting a homer in their previous 3 games, the Red Sox blasted 3 homers Tuesday night.

Nick Pivetta went 5.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 4. He had allowed the game to be tied 4-4 before the Red Sox added 3 runs in the 5th inning.

Justin Turner was 2-5, hitting a 2-run homer in the 1st inning.

Masataka Yoshida was 2-5 with a double and triple and drove in 3 runs.

Prior to the game the Boston Red Sox made the following roster moves

Placed right-handed pitcher John Schreiber on the 15-day Injured List with a right teres major strain.

on the 15-day Injured List with a right teres major strain. Optioned left-handed pitcher Brennan Bernardino to Triple-A Worcester following last night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

to Triple-A Worcester following last night’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Recalled right-handed pitcher Justin Garza from Worcester. He will wear number 63.

from Worcester. He will wear number 63. Selected left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff to the active Major League roster from Worcester. He will wear number 71.

Boston and Seattle will play the final game in the 3-game series Wednesday night. Brayan Bellow will start for the Red Sox. The pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.