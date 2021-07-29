Red Sox Turn the Tables Beat Blue Jays 4-1 in Nightcap to Split Doubleheader [VIDEO]

After dropping the opener of the doubleheader to the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday afternoon 4-1, the Boston Red Sox turned the tables and beat the Blue Jays 4-1 in the nightcap.

Jarren Duran electrified Fenway as it looked like he hit an inside -the-park home run in the 4th inning. It was officially ruled a triple and error. He ended the evening 1-2 driving in 2 runs

Tanner Houck had his 2nd impressive start since being recalled from Triple A Worcester. He went 4.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 of the first 10 batters he faced, and finished with 7 strikeouts

Garrett Whitlock came on in relief and held Toronto scoreless for 2 innings, allowing 3 hits. For Whitlock it was his major league-leading 18th scoreless appearance of more than 1 inning pitched.

Matt Barnes came on in the 7th inning and picked up his 23rd save in 27 chances.

Rafael Devers was 2-3 with a double and run batted in before he came out of the game with a tight left quad. He's expected to miss Thursday's game (planned off-day) and to return to the line-up Friday when the Red Sox host Tampa Bay.

Kevin Plawecki was 3-3 and Kike Hernandez was 2-4 with a double.

For Toronto Vladamir Guerrero Jr. was 1-3 with a double and Bo Bichette was 2-3.

Manager Alex Cora on the day.

The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in 10 innings Wednesday. The Red Sox are now 2.5 games ahead of Tampa Bay, which is in 2nd place and 8.5 games ahead of the 3rd place New York Yankees. Tampa Bay and New York play the final game of the 3-game series Thursday night.

The Red Sox and Jays play the final game of the 4-game series Thursday night. Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to pitch for the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock