Red Sox Drop Game 1 of Wednesday’s Doubleheader 4-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, fall to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1. Toronto is 5-0 in doubleheader openers this season. The good news for the Red Sox is that they are 1-3 in the 2nd game.

Boston was held to just 5 hits in the 7-inning game. They stranded the bases loaded in the 2nd inning, with no one out

Garrett Richards went 4.0 innings. He held Toronto to just 1 run in the first 3.0 innings, but in the 4th inning, Randal Grichuk hit his 19th homer of the season, a 2-run shot in the 4th inning and then George Springer hit his 9th homer, a solo shot in the 5th inning.

Yacksel Rios came on in relief of Richards and pitched the 5th and 6th innings, retiring all 6 batters he faced, striking out 3.

Brandon Workman pitched the 7th for Boston, striking out 1.

Toronto has hit 20 homers in 8 games at Fenway Park, for an average of 2.5 homers per game. Against the rest of the teams, Boston's pitchers have only allowed 33 homers in the 45 games, for an average of 0.73 homers per game

Boston's lone run was scored by Kike Hernandez when he scored on JD Martinez's groundout in the 1st inning.

Rafael Devers had 2 of Boston's 5 hits, with a single and double.

Alex Verdugo gunned down George Springer at 3rd base in the 1st inning, for the Red Sox' major league leading 31st outfield assist.

Boston is now 19-19 in day games in 2021 and 42-22 at night.

The Red Sox and Jays will play Game 2, another 7-inning game Wednesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 and first pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA.