Police Search For Suspects in Buckfield, Maine Home Invasion

Police in western Maine are searching for two people involved in a violent home invasion and assault in Buckfield, that left a man with serious injuries.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Neil Roy Canney and his niece, 49-year-old Selena Canney, entered a home on Bennett Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The pair allegedly forced 67-year-old Edwin Bennett at gunpoint to another part of the house. There they stabbed him several times and beat him with a handgun, police say.

Mr. Bennett was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call 911, but the two suspects fled before sheriff's deputies arrived. Emergency personnel reported the victim suffered blunt force trauma and multiple stab wounds. He went through surgery at Central Maine Medical Center and was released Tuesday evening, according to the Sun-Journal.

Police believe Canney and his niece, who both live in the Hartford, Maine area, are likely traveling together in a grey 2013 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Maine license plates 8002YF. The pair was last seen near Bethel around 4:00 Tuesday morning. Police say the two are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Neil and Selena Canney for aggravated assault. Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack. Neil Canney had previously served nearly 20 years in an Arizona prison for murder and robbery.

The Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspects with assistance from Maine State Police, Maine Wardens Service and the Paris Police Department.

Edwin Bennett is a logger and owns a trucking company in Buckfield.