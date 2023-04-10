Red Sox Sweep Tigers Winning Sunday 4-1

After being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway, the Boston Red Sox went on the road and completed the sweep of the Detroit Tigers, winning on Sunday 4-1. The Red Sox are now 5-4 on the season.

Kutter Crawford picked up the win for Boston, going 5 innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits. He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.

The bullpen continued to pitch well, going 4 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits. 4 pitchers combined for 4 strikeouts. Kenley Jensen picked up his 2nd save of the season pitching the 9th inning

Casas also had a double as did Connor Wong

It appeared that Adam Duvall, Boston's hottest hitter injured his surgically repaired wrist diving for a ball in the 9th inning. He was x-rayed after the game, but no announcement has been made. Bobby Dalbec flew from Worcester to Florida in the event that Duvall is going to miss time Duvall lead the Majors with 14 RBI's, 11 runs, 10 extra base hits and a .483 average through Saturday's games.

Boston opens a 4-game series against the undefeated (11-0) Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The pregame starts at 5:40 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 6:40 p.m. Hear the game in Downeast Maine on AM 1370 WDEA and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock.